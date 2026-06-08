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Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury seen on sweet family walk with new born

The couple are already parents to their-three year-old daughter, Bambi
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury seen on sweet family walk with new born

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury enjoyed a much-needed family weakened just days after welcoming their second child.

The couple are already parents to their-three year-old daughter, Bambi.

In pictures shared by DailyMail, the pair looked happier than ever as they exuded power-couple vibes strolling to a local church service.

Molly-Mae, 27, carried Bambi during the outing, while Tommy, also,27, carried the newborn, who remained warm and cosy in the car seat.

The boxer had landed in Manchester via private jet on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Molly gave birth to their second child.

Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury seen on sweet family walk with new born

'He’s absolutely devastated but his fight is less than two weeks away so he knows he has to do it. He needs to focus on his training.

'Molly is upset too but she’s surrounded by family so she’s good and she understands why he has to do it.'

It comes after Molly revealed the gender of her second child, days after fans predicted the baby was a boy. 

The Maebe founder shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on Sunday, showing little Bambi meeting her new baby brother for the first time.

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