Beatrice, Eugenie share new bold plan after being in hideout

Beatrice, Eugenie make new bold plan public after being in hideout

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie gave the public a glimpse of their bold plan after keeping a low profile for months due to the Epstein files.

On June 6, the York sisters left viewers surprised with their unexpected appearance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding.

They were not only being invited to the royal gathering but also wholeheartedly welcomed by the royals, including the future King William.

According to PR expert Nick Ede, Beatrice and Eugenie have shared their new strategy with the world, they did not do any wrong deed, so hiding has no point.

In conversation with The Daily Express, the expert said, "I think as a strategy it’s a good idea for them now to be visible – they haven’t done anything wrong, and they are part of a big family."

Nick added, "To see them celebrate with their friends and family was a good thing, and in the long run, it's establishing them as being present and in the moment and not shying away due to their parents' problems."