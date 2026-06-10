Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new lawsuit from anonymous plaintiff

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is back in the legal spotlight after a new lawsuit was filed against him, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The case comes from a man identified as John Doe, who alleges he was sexually assaulted by the rapper in 2007. In the filing, Doe claims he was a child actor at the time and met Diddy at a Hollywood Hills gathering, where he was allegedly later invited to discuss possible career opportunities.

The lawsuit further claims that after they were alone, inappropriate conduct took place and that Doe expressed discomfort during the encounter. He is now also suing several unnamed agents, alleging they failed in their duty of care. Damages sought have not been specified.

As expected, Diddy’s team is pushing back strongly.

“The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He’s just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest.”

The lawsuit adds another layer to the ongoing legal challenges surrounding the music mogul, who continues to deny all wrongdoing.

For now, the case remains in its early stages, with no court ruling yet and all claims still unproven in court.

As this story develops, it’s likely to keep the entertainment and legal worlds watching closely.