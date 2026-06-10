'Doctor Who' put to competitive tender: What it means for show's future

The 'Doctor Who' Christmas special has also been scrapped as a result of the decision

The future of Doctor Who hangs in the balance as the BBC launches a major overhaul.

On Wednesday, June 10, the network announced that the beloved sci-fi series is being put out to competitive tender, meaning new production partners will be invited to bid for the chance to help shape the show's next era.

The move marks a major turning point for the franchise and comes with immediate changes. Longtime showrunner and writer Russell T Davies and producer Bad Wolf are officially stepping away from the series, while the previously planned Doctor Who Christmas special has also been scrapped as the BBC focuses on longer-term plans for the show.

“Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC’s continued commitment to Doctor Who ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “Rather than bridge the gap with a one-off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory.”

Davies, who revived the series in 2005 and returned in 2023, also addressed the news on Instagram.

“And so GOODBYE from me to Doctor Who but HELLO to a big new future for the show, as the BBC announces it’s putting the show out to tender,” he wrote. As a result, there won’t be a Christmas Special — we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there’s no need for it.”