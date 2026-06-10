Selena Gomez finds comfort in old pics of Benny Blanco amid long-distance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025 after two years of dating

Selena Gomez is taking a walk down memory lane as she navigates long-distance with her husband Benny Blanco.

While filming season 6 of her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, the Emmy-nominated actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, to honour her music producer husband with a sweet photo dump and an emotional message.

“distance means so little when someone means so much…” Gomez, 36, captioned the post. Tagging Blanco, she added, “mish you bb,” along with a blue heart emoji.

The 16-slide carousel featured snapshots of special moments between the couple, who tied the knot in September 2025 after two years of dating.

One picture showed Gomez and Blanco cozying up in a lodge during a snowy getaway, while others captured the pair at various parties and events. Another photo revealed a wedding keepsake: a seashell with their wedding date stamped inside (September 27, 2025).

The final slide included a picture of a young Blanco sporting a cowboy outfit while riding a pony.

“wait i need that cowboy outfit back,” Blanco, 38, joked in the comments section. He also shared several slides from Gomez’s post to his own Instagram Stories.

Last month, Gomez and her OMITB co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, relocated to London to film the sixth season of the hit Hulu series. Since then, she has shared several sweet tributes to her husband back home, proving that distance is indeed just a number.