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Taylor Swift has relatable fangirl moment at 'Toy Story 5' premiere

The pop megastar asks Tom Hanks and Tim Allen for an autograph after revealing her love for 'Toy Story'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

Taylor Swift has relatable fangirl moment at &apos;Toy Story 5&apos; premiere
Swift, 36, wrote an original song for 'Toy Story 5' called 'I Knew It, I Knew You'

Taylor Swift may be one of the world's biggest pop stars, but even she has her fangirl moments.

The Grammy-winning singer attended the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, June 9, and she seized the opportunity to get an autograph from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear respectively.

Swift, 36, was spotted carrying a VHS copy of the original 1995 Toy Story, which Hanks happily signed on the red carpet. The tape also appeared to feature an autograph from Tim Allen, complete with Buzz Lightyear's famous catchphrase, “To infinity and beyond.”

Taylor Swift has relatable fangirl moment at Toy Story 5 premiere

The pop megastar recently opened up about just how much the beloved Pixar franchise has meant to her over the years. It was only fitting that she contributed an original song, I Knew It, I Knew You, to Toy Story 5, inspired by Joan Cusack's fan-favourite character Jessie.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” Swift shared in an Instagram post announcing the song last week. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

Swift released the track on June 5 and followed it with childhood footage of herself dressed as a cowgirl. 

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