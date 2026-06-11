Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz celebrate engagement with matching tattoos

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz appear to have marked their engagement with matching tattoos, a subtle but unmistakable declaration spotted by fans this week.

The ink came to light on 10 June after Kravitz, 37, revealed an upcoming British Vogue cover story, announced with a black and white snap of her back covered in tattoos, including one that reads Let it rip.

Fans quickly noticed that Styles, 32, appears to sport the same piece on his arm, visible above a palm tree tattoo in photos taken while he was performing on his Together Together tour in Europe.

Earlier photographs of Kravitz without the tattoo offer a rough indication of when the matching ink was done, though neither has confirmed the details.

The couple got engaged in April, eight months after they were first linked in August 2025.

Kravitz has since been a regular presence on the road with her fiancé, cheering him on across his European dates.

"She was excited to support him at the opening night in Amsterdam," a source told PEOPLE last month.

"She's into his music and loves seeing him perform live." The insider described their time together on tour as relaxed and happy.

"They're just having a great time together. She's happy, but pretty low-key about the engagement. She isn't talking about a wedding at all."

Kravitz has been photographed wearing her engagement ring on several occasions, though its exact details have not been confirmed.

Matching tattoos and a six-figure ring. For a couple keeping things "pretty low-key," they are making quite the statement.