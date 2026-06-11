Princess Andre goes glam as she continues Monaco vacation with brother Junior

The rising reality TV star posted the sizzling snaps, which included selfies with Heidi Katona, her brother Junior, and his girlfriend, Jasmine

Princess Andre looked stunning as she shared more glamorous snaps from her weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, 18, looked incredible in photos shared on social media from the getaway, wowing fans in a deeply plunging dress.

The rising reality TV star posted the sizzling snaps, which included selfies with Heidi Katona, her brother Junior, and his girlfriend, Jasmine.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Princess smiled softly for the photo as she posed alongside Junior on a balcony.

She wore a black-and-white polka-dot co-ord consisting of a button-up blouse and capris.

'More from the weekend,' she penned alongside the post.

As well as watching the Grand Prix, Princess also filmed scenes for her Princess Diaries series, while Junior was there performing on one of the superyachts.

The post comes just a day after Princess Andre enjoyed a wild night out with her friend Heidi Katona, the daughter of Kerry Katona.

The daughter of Peter Andre looked stunning in blue trousers paired with a sheer lace top as she posed with a bottle of vodka.