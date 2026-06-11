Jess Wright's son Presley escapes serious injury in terrifying Bouncy Castle incident

Presley was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease called Bicuspid Aortic Valve, where the heart is missing a leaflet in early 2024

Jess Wright has revealed the horrifying ordeal involving her son Presley, who was rushed to hospital by ambulance after loosing consciousness when he was 'catapulted off a bouncy castle' at a birthday party in what she described as a 'freak accident'.

The 40-year-old reality television star, who welcomed her first child, son Presley, with husband William Lee-Kemp in 2022, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a health update on her little boy.

The former TOWIE star revealed Presley fell around three metres from a bouncy castle and landed face down on a hard wooden floor which left him 'struggling to breathe.

He was quickly rushed to a London hospital in an ambulance and was treated in the trauma unit where Jess and William were told by doctors their son could have 'broken his ribs, suffered a spinal injury and worse'.

She wrote: 'We had a really scary thing happen at a bday party on Saturday. Presley got catapulted off the top of a bouncy castle high in the air and landed face down on hard wooden floor from about three metres high. A noise that silence the whole party and will haunt me I'm sure'.

She continued: 'My baby was struggling to breathe and then passed out in our arms.

'We were blue lit to the trauma unit in London and on the journey things were being discussed like broken ribs, spine injury and worse.

'Miraculously when we arrived the show had subsided slightly and pain killers kicked in and a few hours later we were released with no injuries other than a few bruises, a very sore little boy and traumatised parents.'

Jess Wright's official Instagram account

Over a second image of Presley in hospital, she penned: 'Scariest day of my life. Have thanked god every day that he's ok because it was truly horrendous seeing him in the state he was in here and just before.'

Jess Wright's official Instagram account

In an update, Jess revealed that 'five hours later' Presly was 'playing games' and she was 'grateful for his recovery'.

Presley was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease called Bicuspid Aortic Valve, where the heart is missing a leaflet in early 2024.

The lifelong condition will require open-heart surgery at least twice in his life.