Shakira gives preview of FIFA World Cup 2026 performance: 'Reach the glory'

Shakira is set to take the stage at Mexico City Stadium

Shakira is counting down the hours ‘til she takes one of the biggest stages in the world.

Taking to her Instagram Stories less than a day before the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Colombian Superstar shared a snippet of her singing Dai Dai — the song she will perform along with Burna Boy during the opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, June 11.

“You’re about to reach the glory,” she wrote over the clip, which is a lyric from her new song released last month.

“Tomorrow, June 11th at 11:40 am (CDMX time) the World Cup begins!” she announced, adding in Spanish, “Esto ya arrancó mi gente!!!!!”

The multi-Grammy-winner is set to take the World Cup stage for the fourth time following performances in 2006, 2010, and 2014. She has grown to become one of the most iconic musical figures associated with the FIFA World Cup, especially after Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the official anthem for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with three different opening ceremonies.

Just two days after her World Cup perfomance, Shakira will kick off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.