Jesy Nelson's sister blasts Perrie Edwards over bombshell claims

Jesy Nelson's sister Jade fires back at Perrie Edwards' explosive claims

The Little Mix fallout is showing no signs of cooling down.

Just hours after Perrie Edwards revisited the falling out with her former bandmate Jesy Nelson, Jesy’s sister Jade fired back with a passionate defense in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, June 10.

"People say in life be the bigger person, keep quiet, but actually sometimes it doesn't do any good," Jade wrote.

She went on to describe watching her sister endure years of criticism and struggles with mental health. "I've watched my sister go through hell and back for many, many years and very few will only ever understand what it's like to be tormented, bullied and pulled down for the way you look," she said.

Jade also referenced Jesy's past suicide attempts, writing: "I think when you attempt to end your life not once, but twice it shows the dark place you must be in and YES that was with a lack of support many many times."

Earlier that day, Perrie appeared on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast and emphasised that she tried her best to help Jesy, even though Jesy claimed otherwise in her recent documentary.

“What upsets me the most is when situations like this happen and the other person doesn’t take any accountability,” Perrie said.

But Jade had something to say about that.

"As for not taking accountability, that is actually all she's done, she's fully aware she was hard work, she's fully aware she was hard to deal with but through it all if any other single person were struggling with a break up, anxiety, life, she was there!"