Meghan Markle gives credit to William, Kate key plan in shock twist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been addressing a significant disagreement regarding their children, prompting the Duchess to reference the example set by Prince William and Princess Kate.

Since her return to social media and launching her business, the former Suits actress has been sharing glimpses of her family life in Montecito.

Fans get excited every time Meghan drops Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's update. However, the Sussexes are not showing their kids' full faces.

Despite Meghan's precautions to maintain their children's privacy, Harry is not on the same page as her. He wants to protect Archie and Lilibet from his fate and the trauma he suffered as a royal kid.

According to Heat World, Meghan believes that Harry is taking this issue too far and "if anything, he’s making the public more obsessed with seeing their faces."

The Duchess is persuading her husband to shape the narrative as they are living in the public eye, and every time she posts Archie and Lili, the feedback is extremely positive.

During alleged arguments in Montecito with Harry, Meghan even "brings up William and Kate."

Quoting their strategy on how they keep the public's interest alive with George, Charlotte and Louis' updates.

"She really doesn’t think there is anything to fear; it’s one point she actually does agree with William and Kate on. She doesn't believe Archie and Lilibet should have to live by a completely different set of rules than their cousins," an insider said.

As per Meghan, Kate and William are letting their kids grow in the public eye with "sensible boundaries", which can also be implemented on Sussex's little ones.