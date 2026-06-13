Hollywood Walk of Fame honour makes David Beckham cry

David Beckham was moved to tears on Friday as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by his wife Victoria and three of their four children for one of the most emotional moments of his life.

The retired football legend, 51, was honoured with the 2,849th star on the Walk of Fame at a ceremony on 12 June, recognised in the sports entertainment category.

Tom Cruise spoke at the event, recalling Beckham's most iconic sporting moments and reflecting on his legacy, while Victoria also took the microphone, joking about her own star on the Walk of Fame before speaking warmly about her husband's character.

"He believed that if he worked hard and dreamed big enough, anything was possible," she said, praising his "kindness, loyalty and commitment to the people he loves."

When Beckham himself spoke, he was candid about the scale of the moment.

"I've always been a dreamer, but I never could have imagined that an honor like this would come to a working class English soccer player like me," he said.

He recalled his favourite Hollywood films and TV shows, from childhood favourites Knight Rider and The A-Team to Tom Cruise's Jerry Maguire, which he described as his and Victoria's first movie date.

It was his words to his family, though, that caused him to visibly well up.

"Victoria, my amazing wife for almost 30 years. Without whom, none of this would be possible or as enjoyable. And my beautiful children, who are the reason that I get out of bed in the morning," he said before pausing.

"Kids, I'm going to get emotional now, I hope you bring my grandchildren here one day and tell them about a boy who dreamed big. To make you all proud is my greatest achievement. I'm so grateful for you all."

Victoria, 52, was joined at the ceremony by sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, as well as daughter Harper, 14.

The couple's eldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was notably absent amid the family's ongoing estrangement.

David arrived in a classic navy blue suit, while Victoria was elegant in a long grey dress.

Other guests included former US men's national team star Landon Donovan, James Corden, Eva Longoria and former Ireland international Robbie Keane.

Beckham had moved to Los Angeles in 2007 to play for the LA Galaxy, a chapter he acknowledged during his speech as pivotal to everything that followed, including, ultimately, Friday's honour.