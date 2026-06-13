Steven Spielberg's ‘Disclosure Day': Tom Cruise brings star power to screening

Tom Cruise got together a mini gathering for a screening of Steven Spielberg’s new alien thriller Disclosure Day, and brought along a rather unusual popcorn bucket for the occasion.

Cruise was joined at the screening by Colin Farrell, his co-star from Minority Report, and Dakota Fanning, who played his daughter in War of the Worlds, to show their support for Spielberg's latest film, which opens in cinemas on Friday.

In a social media post following the event, Cruise was loving.

"Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends!" he wrote.

"Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honour and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend. Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved 'Disclosure Day'!!"

He also arrived with what appears to be a custom popcorn bucket shaped like Spielberg's head, complete with a Disclosure Day cap, a detail that is very on-brand for Cruise.

The film's official merchandise includes a 16-inch stag bucket with a cardinal perched on an antler, so the Spielberg head appears to be a one-of-a-kind creation.

Cruise has a well-established habit of showing up to support his collaborators.

Last year he made a surprise appearance at a screening of The Running Man in honour of his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell's lead role.

Next up for Cruise is Digger, a satirical comedy directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, set for release this autumn.

It will be his first non-franchise film since American Made in 2017, marking a notable departure after three Mission: Impossible instalments and Top Gun: Maverick.