Ariana Grande welcomes Addison Rae to star-studded fan club

Addison Rae joins Ariana Grande's star-studded fan club

Ariana Grande appears to be attracting an impressive fan base.

Her celebrity girl squad keeps growing as Addison Rae cheers on the pop star after Kim Kardashian.

The Obsessed singer attended the 7 Rings hitmaker’s Sunday, June 14, concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

A day after the Kardashians star was spotted enjoying one of Ariana’s shows, Addison, 25, became the latest star to publicly support the pop icon.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 2 die 4 songstress couldn't resist sharing a video of Ariana’s live performance and praised her stunning vocals.

The short clip features the Wicked star singing Past Life from her Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead version.

“Rhythms of the night consume my body / just let the music confiscate my soul / you think i'm lost but that's just how you found me…” she sings.

Addison tagged the performer and attached a blue heart emoji, earning a repost from the Bang Bang chart-topper herself.

Ariana reshared the post on Instagram Stories, delighting fans and further showcasing the support between the two stars.

For the unversed, the two popstars shared a supportive friendship that blossomed in 2024.

Their mutual appreciation turned into an in-person connection when they crossed paths at Jungle City Studios in New York. Addison was working on her own music while Ariana was recording Eternal Sunshine (Deluxe).