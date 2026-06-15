Sun, cameras and freedom: Katie Price's Dubai trip ends with Lee's release

Lee had been released from Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai.

Katie Price has been accused of enjoying a holiday in Dubai instead of making efforts to get her husband, Lee Andrews, out of prison.

It was later reported that Lee had been released from Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai.

During her visit to Dubai, Katie was accompanied by a videographer to document the trip, and the footage may be used for her new documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which will air on Sky later this summer.

The Mail's Katie Hind claimed it feels like Katie is "directing a movie of herself" saying: "So she said he was kidnapped, he wasn't. He was always in prison."

She added: "In order to get him [Lee] out of prison it was going to cost £140,000. Katie, quite rightly, refused to pay that. So off she came back home on her business class flight without Lee, but with a lot of money in her pocket and a really nice suntan."

Previously, the mum-of-five insisted that the drama involving Lee was not a public stunt but her real life.

Now, Katie has told The Sun that Lee has been released. A friend said: 'Lee is out.'

He reportedly FaceTimed Katie minutes after his release. While she was pleaded to hear from her husband, she was also demanding answers to several questions.