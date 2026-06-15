Zendaya, Tom Holland reunite for ‘Spider-Man’ red carpet after five years

Zendaya and Tom Holland have finally made a red carpet appearance together after five years, giving fans a rare glimpse of the couple as they started promoting their new Spider Man movie.

The lovebirds appeared at the Madrid photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where they posed together and looked happy as they kicked off the film's promotional tour.

The last time Tom and Zendaya walked on a red carpet together was during the promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when their romance first got public.

Zendaya impressed in a stylish dress with a high slit, while the Cherry actor matched the occasion in a black suit with a red shirt, a kind of subtle reminder of his Spider Man role.

The appearance, however, came as rumours continue to creating buzz about the couple's relationship, with recent reports claiming that they may have tied the knot “secretly.”

The Uncharted actor recently talked about working with the Euphoria actress and explained how much her support means to him.

He shared that being in the same industry helps them understand each other's challenges and gives them someone to lean on during busy and stressful periods.

Tom also shared a behind the scenes story from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, revealing that both he and Zendaya felt that this specific scene was not working properly.

After discussing it with filmmakers, then they rewrite the scene and filmed again.