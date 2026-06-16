Queen Camilla recruits A-lister as William, Kate influence grows in Palace

Queen Camilla, who has taken up a more prominent role in the royal family especially after the King Charles health setback, is growing her team of supporters, as William and Kate grow in influence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been playing an active role behind the scenes, especially as Prince William aims to make big changes in the monarchy. The Palace has reportedly prepared William and Kate to take the throne “one a minute’s notice” when the time comes.

Meanwhile, Camilla has reportedly been feeling overshadowed by Kate stealing the limelight at key joint royal events. According to Daily Mail’s editor Richard Eden, Camilla is growing her inner circle with A-listers to “spice up her court”.

The Queen is growing close to former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell. The two have been seen during several public engagements recently.

“Geri supports most of her prominent causes and Camilla has taken her with her on a few visits to charities,” a friend of the King and Queen said.

“Like a lady-in-waiting, but more so. They arrive together in the royal style. Geri listens intently while people confide their stories to her, touching an arm or a hand,” they continued. “They do have horses in common. I’d put money on her being at Royal Ascot in a carriage sometime.”

Camilla had already dismissed the centuries-old tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, so this seems like the next big step.