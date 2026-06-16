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Taylor Swift dethrones Drake, Rihanna with new milestone record

Taylor Swift's latest Disney song just changed the Billboard history
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Taylor Swift dethrones Drake, Rihanna with new milestone record
Taylor Swift dethrones Drake, Rihanna with new milestone record

Taylor Swift has done it again – and this time, she’s rewritten both Billboard and Disney history in a single week.

The pop superstar’s Toy Story 5 ballad, I Knew It, I Knew You, has debuted at no 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, instantly becoming one of the biggest soundtrack moments of the decade.

The achievement gives Swift her 15th career no 1 hit, pushing her past Drake and Rihanna as the artist with the most Hot 100 chart-toppers in the 21st century.

As if that was not enough, the song also delivers a first for Disney. While tracks like Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno eventually climbed to no 1, I Knew It, I Knew You is the first Disney soundtrack song ever to debut directly at the top of the chart.

The milestone places Swift in rare company. She now sits third on the all-time Hot 100 leaderboard, trailing only The Beatles and Mariah Carey in officially recognised no 1 hits.

For fans, the success is not entirely surprising. The emotional track, written for Jessie’s storyline in Toy Story 5, quickly became a fan favourite after its release, blending Swift’s storytelling style with Disney nostalgia.

Taylor Swift’s no 1 Hot 100 Hits

      • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
      • Blank Space
      • Bad Blood
      • Look What You Made Me Do
      • cardigan
      • willow
      • All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)
      • Anti-Hero
      • Cruel Summer
      • Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]
      • Fortnight feat. Post Malone
      • The Fate of Ophelia
      • Opalite
      • I Knew It, I Knew You
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