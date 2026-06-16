King Charles receives warm kiss from royal lady on arrival at Royal Ascot

The King and Queen led the Royal Procession on the opening day of Royal Ascot, as the royal family returned to the Berkshire racecourse.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by several members of the royal family for Day 1 of the iconic racing fixture, including Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, all stepping out in style for the much-anticipated occasion.

But it was Zara Tindall who drew particular attention on the day, as a sweet moment between her and the King quickly captured the spotlight.

Greeting the monarch with a graceful curtsy followed by a warm kiss, Zara’s affectionate gesture stood out as one of the day’s most talked about highlights.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, along with Queen Camilla’s niece Alice Elliot, featured in the later carriages of the Royal Procession.

The King and Queen also contributed a written message for the official programme, warmly welcoming racegoers to the prestigious event.

“We wish you a very warm welcome to Royal Ascot which promises to deliver another spectacular week of racing,” the message read, that some of the finest horses from Europe, North America and Australasia are set to compete, with audiences in nearly 200 countries expected to watch.

Later at Royal Ascot, the legacy of legendary mare Enable was immortalised with the unveiling of a statue by the monarch and Queen, honouring the dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner.