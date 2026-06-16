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Bonnie Tyler 'remains very unwell' after waking up from month-long coma

The music icon, 75, was placed in an induced coma in May following emergency surgery
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 16, 2026

Tylers scheduled shows in August have been postponed indefinitely
Tyler's scheduled shows in August have been postponed indefinitely

Bonnie Tyler has a long road to recovery after waking up from an induced coma.

In a statement shared by her family and team on Monday, June 15, the 75-year-old music icon is no longer in a coma following emergency surgery last month, but she remains in “intensive care” in Portugal.

“Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time,” the statement read.

Tyler has now been forced to postpone all performances scheduled through August. However, her team said they remain hopeful that the 14 concerts currently planned between October and December will still go ahead.

“We apologize to all of Bonnie's fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances,” the statement read. “We hope to see you next year instead.”

Tyler was placed into an induced coma in early May to aid recovery after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery in Faro, Portugal.

Best known for the chart-topping anthem Total Eclipse of the Heart, Tyler has remained a beloved figure in music for decades. She represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2013.

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