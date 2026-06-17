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'I'm the boss', Trump tells G7 counterparts

Macron invites Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles

By
AFP
|

Published June 17, 2026

US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (not pictred) on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026.— Reuters
US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (not pictred) on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026.— Reuters

The G7 summit of world powers in France is being chaired by President Emmanuel Macron as host but on Wednesday his guest US President Donald Trump left no doubt over who he believed was in charge.

"I’m the boss," Trump said as he strode in to the morning session of the last day of the three-day G7 summit, with the other leaders already in their seats.

Amid laughter, Macron appeared to take the comment with good humour. "How are you?" the French president asked.

"Good, thank you," replied Trump, a tycoon before becoming president who famously hosted the TV show "The Apprentice" with its catchphrase "You’re fired!", as he finally took his seat.

Fresh from clinching an accord to end the war with Iran and celebrating his 80th birthday, Trump's presence has dominated the summit in the spa town of Evian on Lake Geneva.

French officials will be satisfied that the mercurial US president has stayed for the entire event and signed on to the G7 communique — in contrast to the previous gathering in Canada, where he left early.

In an unusual gesture, Macron has invited Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris after the summit winds down on Wednesday afternoon.

Macron, under pressure to show he is not fawning over Trump, has already said the evening at Versailles will not be a "gala" dinner.

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