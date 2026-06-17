Princess Kate shows off grace, elegance after Meghan's announcement

Princess Kate shows off grace, elgance after Meghan's announcement

Princess Kate left onlookers spellbound as she returned to the spotlight with Prince William to attend royal Ascot one year after her last-minute absence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles and in good spirits as they joined the official carriage procession in Berkshire for day two of the racing event on Wednesday.

The future Queen consort, 44, led the royal family, waving to crowds and greeting crowds with her signature smile.

The Princess looked radiant in bright yellow as she made her third public appearance in a week after attending Saturday's Trooping the Colour in London and Monday's Garter Day service in Windsor.

In the video, shared on Instagram by fans, Prince William can be seen enjoying fun-filled moments with her gorgeous wife during carriage procession.

Kensington Palace also shared image of the couple on their official Instagram Story.

Kate's appearance also marked the end of her three-year hiatus from the event, and one year since Kate unexpectedly pulled out of Ascot at the last minute in 2025.

Catherine's absence was part of finding the right balance in returning to public duties following her battle with cancer, for which she is now in remission.

The mother-of-three's appearance comes day after Meghan Markle's announcement about her new venture. Prince Harry's wife shared her photo with Hannah, revealing: "Thrilled about this collaboration with one of my favorite gals and two of my favorite brands."