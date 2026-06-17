Princess Anne celebrates 50 years of Olympic legacy with team GB stars

The Landsdowne Club has shared a series of photographs on Instagram on Wednesday showing Princess Anne during a special visit last week.

Anne reunited with fellow Team GB Olympians to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Olympic Games.

The Princess Royal was welcomed as an honoured guest at the exclusive club, joining athletes who represented Great Britain at both the Innsbruck Winter Games and the Montreal Summer Games for an evening filled with shared memories, camaraderie and celebration.

A historic figure in British sporting history, Anne made her own Olympic debut at Montreal in 1976, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to compete at the Olympic Games.

She took part in the three-day eventing competition, cementing her long-standing connection to equestrian sport at the highest level.

Today, she continues her involvement in the sporting world as Patron of the GB Olympians Association, a role that reflects her enduring support for British athletes across generations.

The evening at the Landsdowne Club offered a rare opportunity for Olympians past and present to come together, celebrating five decades since the Montreal Games and honouring the shared experiences that continue to unite them.