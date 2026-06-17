Jeremy Clarkson reveals prostate cancer diagnosis year after heart surgery

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he is set to undergo cancer surgery soon

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he is battling prostate cancer a little over a year after he had heart surgery.

The 66-year-old television personality shared the grim health update during the final two episodes of Clarkson’s Farm Season 5, telling viewers he was diagnosed earlier this year and would soon undergo treatment.

The Top Gear star broke the news while speaking with farm manager Charlie Ireland and longtime collaborator Kaleb Cooper.

“I’ve got cancer,” he said as Ireland and Cooper were stunned into silence.

Clarkson went on to reveal that doctors discovered the cancer following a biopsy and described it as “aggressive,” while stressing that “it’s really early.” He explained that surgery was expected within weeks and that while the procedure itself would be quick, recovery would take longer.

Reflecting on a difficult year that also included heart health issues, Clarkson told his team, “So we started the year and I had coronary heart disease and ended it with me with cancer.”

Looking ahead, he offered viewers an uncertain but hopeful message: “What I wanted to say was if this is all successful I’ll see you for Season 6, and if it isn’t, I won’t.