Newlyweds Tom Holland, Zendaya announce 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tickets

Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets are finally on sale!

On Wednesday, June 17, Tom Holland and Zendaya — who recently tied the knot — joined by their co-star Jacob Batalon appeared in a promotional video posted on the movie’s official social media.

“It’s time to wake up. It’s 6 a.m. and it’s a brand new day,” says Holland, who portrays the titular superhero.

“Tickets are on sale now!” adds Zendaya, who portrays Peter Parker’s love interest MJ. “Let’s go,” exclaims Batalon, best known for playing Peter’s best friend Ned.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theatres worldwide on July 31. Prime members can get access to an Amazon Prime Early Access screening in select theatres on July 29.

The events of the upcoming fourth installment follow 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw everyone’s memory of Spider-Man’s real identity being erased. This also meant that MJ and Ned no longer remember who Peter Parker is.

Earlier this week, Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, stepped out for the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the first time as a married couple. After months of speculation, Holland confirmed in an interview with Esquire that he secretly tied the knot with the Euphoria actress, 10 years after the pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.