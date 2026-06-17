'Lilo & Stitch' star Daveigh Chase dead at 35: Cause of death revealed

The former child star was hospitalised earlier this month

Daveigh Chase, former Disney child star and The Ring actress, has passed away weeks after being hospitalised.

The actress best known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and terrifying audiences as Samara in The Ring, has died at age 35, TMZ reported on Wednesday, June 17.

Chase's boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told the outlet that the actress was suffering from meningitis, which led to sepsis.

The outlet reported that Chase had been hospitalised in Los Angeles earlier this month due to malnutrition. Additional details surrounding her death have not been made public.

Though her life was cut tragically short, Chase left a lasting mark on both animation and horror. Millions of Disney fans grew up hearing her voice as Lilo, the spirited young Hawaiian girl at the centre of the 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stitch. She would go on to reprise the role in multiple sequels and the television series, helping turn the character into one of Disney’s most beloved characters.

Around the same time, Chase showcased a completely different side of her talent with her chilling portrayal of Samara Morgan in 2002’s The Ring. The role made her a standout in one of the most successful horror films of the decade.

Born Daveigh Elizabeth Chase-Schwallier in Las Vegas, she began acting as a child and steadily built an impressive résumé. Early appearances on shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Charmed, ER and The Practice paved the way for bigger roles.