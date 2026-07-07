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Graffiti artist accused of scaling Australian bridge tower and painting giant cartoon bird

Instagram account posting footage from Bolte Bridge shows man dangling his legs from the top of the tower

By
Reuters
|

Published July 07, 2026

A man sits atop the eastern pylon of the Bolte Bridge above a graffiti tag often associated with Pam the Bird in Melbourne, Australia, July 7, 2026. — Reuters
A man sits atop the eastern pylon of the Bolte Bridge above a graffiti tag often associated with 'Pam the Bird' in Melbourne, Australia, July 7, 2026. — Reuters

Australian police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly scaled a 140-metre-high (460-foot) tower of a cantilever bridge in the city of Melbourne and painted a giant cartoon bird on it.

An Instagram account posting footage from Bolte Bridge, not far from the city's central business district, showed a man dangling his legs from the top of the tower.

In subsequent posts, ⁠he demanded lower taxes in Australia and requested a peanut butter sandwich be delivered by drone before he would come down.

The demand caused a stand-off with police, which in turn closed a lane on the bridge, disrupting commuter traffic.

Paul Hogan, an acting sergeant with Victoria Police, said a 22-year-old man was arrested after descending from the tower.

"The man allegedly spray-painted an external wall. As the morning played out, the man allegedly refused ⁠to follow police direction and come down," he said.

A police statement said that significant resources were deployed to the location, including uniform members, highway patrol officers, a critical incident response team as well as Search & Rescue and Water ⁠Police.

The graffiti on the bridge closely resembles Pam the Bird, a symbol that has appeared on dozens of buildings in Melbourne in recent years, including on the ⁠heritage-listed Flinders Street railway station.

The police statement made no mention of what eventually persuaded the man to come down. It did not appear ⁠to be a peanut butter sandwich, with the Instagram account posting: "The audacity to fly a drone up with here no sandwich."

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