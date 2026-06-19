Iran to lodge complaint with Fifa over World Cup restrictions

A representational image of Iranian footballers celebrating during Group match between Iran and New Zealand during Fifa World Cuo 2026. — Reuters/File

Iran’s World Cup team will lodge a complaint with Fifa claiming they are being subjected to travel restrictions during the tournament in North America, the Iranian football federation spokesman said on Thursday.

"Despite having submitted its preparation schedule for the tournament well in advance, Iran’s national football team has once again encountered restrictions imposed by the organisers, affecting the implementation of its technical staff’s plans," the spokesman said.

Iran wanted to fly from their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States two days before their next match, against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

But the Iranian federation said its request was turned down.

"Given that the game will be played at 12:00pm (local time) in Los Angeles, the Football Federation of Iran requested that the team be allowed to travel to Los Angeles two days before the match," the spokesman said.

"The aim was to provide sufficient time for players to adapt to the match conditions, complete their final training session, and finalise preparations.

"Despite the technical reasons presented by the federation, the request was once again denied."

The Iranians were also angry that they had to leave Los Angeles the night of their first game of the World Cup, a 2-2 draw against New Zealand.

The US administration has pushed back against the Iranian claims.

Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House Fifa Task Force, said on Monday that Iran had been informed in advance that they would be allowed to come into the United States only on the day before the game.

"The team will be allowed to come in, match day minus one, so the day before the match," Giuliani told CBS News.

"They’ll be asked to leave the day that the match wraps up, so the evening of the match. And they’ll be able to do that again in Los Angeles."

He added that the procedure would be the same for Iran’s final group game against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.