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Paraguay's Almiron sent off under new Fifa 'mouth-covering' rule

In April, Fifa announced players who cover their mouths in confrontations with opponents will be given red card

By
AFP
|

Published June 20, 2026

Paraguays Miguel Almiron is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie for simulation following a VAR review during Fifa World Cup 2026 Group D match United States vs Paraguay in Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US, on June 12, 2026. — Reuters
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie for simulation following a VAR review during Fifa World Cup 2026 Group D match United States vs Paraguay in Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US, on June 12, 2026. — Reuters

Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron claimed an unwanted piece of football history on Friday after becoming the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth during an on-field confrontation under new Fifa rules.

Former Newcastle player Almiron was given his marching orders in first half stoppage time after covering his mouth while he appeared to direct a comment at Turkiye’s Mert Muldur during the two teams’ World Cup Group D game in Santa Clara, California.

Paraguay were leading 1-0 when Almiron was dismissed following a VAR review.

Following the dismissed Paraguay beat Turkiye 1-0 at the World Cup.

Fifa announced in April that players who cover their mouths in confrontations with opponents will be given a red card.

The initiative being rolled out at the World Cup is part of a broader effort to combat racism, Fifa has said.

The new rule follows controversy earlier this year when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during a Champions League game in February.

Prestianni denied racially abusing Vinicius but was later banned for six matches — with three of those suspended — for "homophobic conduct".

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has been a prominent supporter of the new law.

"If you do not have something to hide, you don’t hide your mouth when you say something. That’s it, as simple as that," Infantino said in March.

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