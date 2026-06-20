Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to modest total

Pakistan's Fatima Sana celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 20, 2026. — ICC

Pakistan produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 fixture at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana's decision to bat first backfired as they could muster 123/6 in their 20 overs despite her gutsy knock and Shorna Akter's late blitz.

Bangladesh got off to a dismal start to their innings as Pakistan captain Fatima Sana struck twice in the second over, dismissing opener Dilara Akter (five) and top-order batter Sharmin Akter (zero), respectively.

Tasmia Rubab inflicted another blow on Bangladesh by getting rid of the other opener, Juairiya Ferdous (five) and thus brought the total down to 13/3.

Following the disastrous start, Sobhana Mostary joined captain Sultana in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously under pressure to raise an important 35-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Nashra Sandhu eventually broke the budding partnership on the second delivery of the 10th over by dismissing Mostary, who walked back after scoring a 19-ball 22 with the help of three fours.

Sultana was then involved in two brief partnerships with Ritu Moni (seven) and Shorna until eventually falling victim to Sadia Iqbal on the first delivery of the 18th over. She walked back after top-scoring for Bangladesh with a cautious 36 off 38 deliveries, comprising five fours.

Following her departure, Shorna added valuable runs to Bangladesh's total at the backend with a blistering 39-run unbeaten cameo, which came off 22 deliveries and featured five fours.

Captain Fatima was the standout bowler for Pakistan as she picked up two wickets for just 18 runs in her four overs, while Tuba Hassan, Tasmia, Nashra and Sadia chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

Bangladesh: Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter Meghla and Marufa Akter.