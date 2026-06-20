Zombeid unveils official VFX Breakdown

Video offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the extensive visual effects. — Screengrab/YouTube/GeoNews

Following its successful box office run, Pakistan’s first zombie survival thriller, ZOMBEID, has unveiled its official VFX Breakdown. The video offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the extensive visual effects work that helped bring the film’s post-apocalyptic world to life.

Widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s most ambitious genre films, ZOMBEID combines large-scale action, horror, and cutting-edge visual effects, showcasing the growing technical capabilities of the country’s film industry.

Geo Films and Filmawala Pictures' Zombeid VFX breakdown highlights the creativity, innovation, and dedication that went into achieving visuals rarely seen before in Pakistani cinema. More than just a showcase of visual effects, the ZOMBEID VFX Breakdown reflects the growing ambition and evolution of Pakistan’s film industry.

For many industry observers, it represents a significant milestone, proving that world-class genre filmmaking and large-scale visual effects can be achieved right here in Pakistan, paving the way for even more ambitious productions in the future.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film is being recognised as a landmark genre production that pushes the boundaries of local filmmaking.