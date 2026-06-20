Italy's Meloni slams ‘senseless' attacks from Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. — Reuters

Trump accuses Meloni of trying to repair ties with Washington.

Meloni slams Trump for "constant, unprovoked" attacks.

My popularity is none of your concern, Meloni tells Trump.



WASHINGTON: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fired back at US President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying his "constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless" after he escalated a diplomatic row by accusing her of repeatedly seeking a photograph with him.

The clash has opened an unusually personal rift between Trump and one of Europe’s most prominent right-wing leaders, who had sought to cast herself as a bridge between Washington and the continent during Trump’s return to power.

Trump had initially told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni "begged" him for a picture at this week’s G7 summit in France, saying he agreed only because he "felt sorry for her."

Meloni angrily denied the claim, calling it "made up," but Trump doubled down in a post on Truth Social, saying Meloni had asked "over and over" for a photograph during the summit.

He also accused her of trying to repair relations with Washington for domestic political reasons after Italy failed to support US action against Iran.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!" Trump wrote.

He said Meloni was doing "poorly in Italy" and suggested this was linked to her refusal to let the United States use Italian "landing strips or runways" during the conflict with Iran.

Trump also revived his long-running complaint that the United States spends heavily to protect "so-called" NATO allies, saying Washington contributes hundreds of billions of dollars to defend Italy and others.

Meloni, in a blistering response on Instagram, accused Trump of "constant, unprovoked... senseless" attacks and said her popularity did not depend on her relationship with the US president.

"Being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," she wrote.

She rejected Trump’s criticism over the use of US military facilities in Italy, saying they were governed by agreements that Rome had respected.

"In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours," she added.