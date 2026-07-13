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At least 27 die in Bangkok pub blaze

Thai PM orders investigation into fatal pub blaze

By
Reuters
|

Published July 13, 2026

Members of emergency personnel work next to casualties at the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026. — Reuters
Members of emergency personnel work next to casualties at the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026. — Reuters

  • Media reports say fire broke out at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub.
  • Say incident occurred in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.
  • Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BANGKOK: At least 27 people have been killed in a fire at a pub in the Thai capital, Bangkok, an official from a local rescue service said on Monday, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years.

"There are more than 27 dead," said Anwut Pho-ampai of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, which operates a voluntary emergency rescue service.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to AP.

Exact details were not immediately clear, but the fire was believed to have started at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, local media reported.

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