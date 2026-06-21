Who is attending US-Iran talks in Switzerland, and what does each side want?

Flags of Switzerland, United States, Qatar, Pakistan and local Swiss canton of Nidwalden are photographed at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026. — AFP

Technical-level talks between the United States and Iran are set to begin in Switzerland as the parties seek to advance implementation of the Pakistan-brokered Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran is demanding movement on US commitments, and Washington is seeking progress on Tehran's nuclear programme and the Lebanon ceasefire.

The talks in Burgenstock are the first formal engagement since the Islamabad MoU was signed on June 17. The Foreign Office said the discussions are aimed at supporting the implementation of the agreement and sustaining dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

Who is representing Iran?

Iran's delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as senior security, central bank and oil officials, according to Iranian media.

Tehran says it will press for implementation of the United States' commitments under the interim agreement and seek clarity over how Washington intends to carry them out.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has warned that the wider understanding could be in trouble unless the other side takes the necessary steps promptly.

Lebanon is also expected to remain a major issue, with Iran arguing that continued Israeli attacks threaten the ceasefire framework agreed under the broader US-Iran understanding.

Who is representing the United States?

US Vice President JD Vance is leading the American delegation. He is joined by President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Before departing for Switzerland, Vance said Washington hoped to make progress on Iran's nuclear programme and the Lebanon ceasefire, two issues he described as central to the talks.

The talks follow a 60-day ceasefire arrangement under the interim agreement, with the two sides expected to address unresolved issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme and regional de-escalation.

Why are Pakistan and Qatar attending?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir are participating as Pakistan continues its facilitative role in the process that led to the Islamabad MoU.

The Foreign Office says Pakistan will continue supporting the understandings reached between Iran and the United States and that the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with delegations from Iran, Qatar, Switzerland and the United States.

Qatar is also taking part in the talks. Doha has supported the diplomatic effort surrounding the US-Iran agreement and remains involved in efforts to sustain the regional de-escalation process.

What could derail the talks?

The central challenge remains implementation.

Iran says it needs evidence that Washington is following through on the interim agreement, while the United States wants progress on the nuclear issue and the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The talks are also taking place amid renewed uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has declared the waterway closed, although the US military says commercial traffic has continued.

Continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon and the risk of further exchanges with Hezbollah also remain a major threat to the wider ceasefire framework.