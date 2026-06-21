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Henry the hero as New Zealand thrash England in second Test

Right-arm fast bowler takes four wickets for no runs in just 12 balls

By
AFP
|

Published June 21, 2026

New Zealands Matt Henry celebrates with Tom Latham after taking the wicket of Englands Jordan Cox to win the match in the Second Test against New Zealand in Kia Oval, London, Britain on June 21, 2026. — Reuters
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with Tom Latham after taking the wicket of England's Jordan Cox to win the match in the Second Test against New Zealand in Kia Oval, London, Britain on June 21, 2026. — Reuters

Matt Henry took four wickets for no runs in just 12 balls as New Zealand thrashed England by 253 runs in the second Test at the Oval on Sunday for a series-levelling win.

New Zealand only needed 48 minutes on the fifth day to complete a crushing victory as England, set a mammoth 463 to win, were bowled out for 209, with Henry’s six-wicket haul in total in the second innings giving him superb match figures of 11-109.

New Zealand dominated England in all aspects at the Oval, with both Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls, replacing retired great Kane Williamson, hitting hundreds as they bounced back from a 115-run defeat at Lord’s to level this three-match contest at 1-1.

England made five changes to their side — including three debutants — with captain Ben Stokes and paceman Gus Atkinson both omitted for breaking a team curfew while celebrating victory at Lord's.

The duo could return for next week's series decider at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • New Zealand 1st Innings 391 (G Phillips 100, T Blundell 51; J Bethell 3-26)
  • England 1st Innings 291 (E Gay 53, M Fisher 50 no; M Henry 5-80)
  • New Zealand 2nd Innings 362 (H Nicholls 121, R Ravindra 76, D Mitchell 68; M Fisher 3-58, J Archer 3-62)
  • England 2nd Innings 209 (J Root 77, H Brook 58; M Henry 6-29, K Jamieson 3-61)
  • Result: New Zealand won by 253 runs
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