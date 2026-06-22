Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site

QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar, March 2, 2026. — Reuters

A technical accident caused the explosion.

No leak threatened public safety, said authorities.

Search teams were looking for 18 missing people.

Fifty-four people were injured and another 18 were missing after an explosion at Qatar's core LNG processing site of Ras Laffan on Sunday, authorities said.

An incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening, QatarEnergy said in a statement. Emergency response teams were deployed to contain the fire, which was now under control, it said.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said in a statement that 54 people had been injured and 18 were missing and being searched for. It attributed the explosion to a "technical accident" and said there was no leak that posed a threat to public safety.

It said the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group, in cooperation with the civil defence teams, was conducting search operations for the 18 missing people.

The interior ministry described the incident as an "internal explosion", adding in a later statement that a "technical malfunction" was to blame.

"A total of 54 people were injured in the incident that occurred at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City", the ministry posted on X on Monday, adding that authorities were searching for 18 missing people.

QatarEnergy did not indicate whether the explosion had caused any damage to the plant, which supplies gas to the domestic market.

A Reuters witness earlier reported that a loud boom was heard in the capital Doha, south of the Ras Laffan facility.

Ras Laffan had already been badly damaged in the US-Iran war, with Iranian strikes targeting Gulf energy infrastructure and forcing Qatar to halt gas production.

The tiny emirate, one of the world´s leading liquefied natural gas producers alongside the United States, Australia and Russia, ceased LNG production on March 2 after Iranian drone strikes hit key facilities.

Further damage from attacks on March 18 was expected to cut LNG export capacity by 17% and take three to five years to repair, Qatar´s Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said at the time.