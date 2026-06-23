Tougher phase of US-Iran talks lies ahead but final deal within reach: DPM Dar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, as US Vice President JD Vance, US delegation members stand in the background, before the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Lake Lucerne Summit, aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, June 21, 2026. — Reuters

Trump personally led US-Iran diplomatic engagement, says Dar.

DPM says Hormuz transit exempt from tariffs for 60 days.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, UAE support mediation process: Dar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said the next phase of negotiations between the United States and Iran could prove more difficult, but expressed confidence that a final agreement remains within reach.

Speaking to an Arab news outlet, Dar said Iran would lower the level of its uranium enrichment rather than transfer its enriched uranium stockpiles abroad, noting that Washington had initially sought the removal of those reserves from the country.

He said three technical working groups would be established to address the nuclear file, frozen assets and issues relating to Lebanon as part of the broader negotiations.

Dar also revealed that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz would be allowed to transit for 60 days without any additional tariffs under the understanding reached, paying only standard navigation or service charges.

According to the deputy prime minister, US President Donald Trump personally oversaw the negotiations between Washington and Tehran, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates supported the mediation efforts.

Describing the arrangement as positive, Dar said the agreement contained “no negative points” and voiced optimism that the ongoing diplomatic process would ultimately lead to a comprehensive settlement despite the challenges that may arise in the next stage.

The United States and Iran made "encouraging progress" at the first round of talks aimed at reaching a final peace deal, mediators said on Monday, although tension persisted over Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz.

A joint statement from mediating nations Pakistan and Qatar said the US and Iran agreed to a roadmap towards a final deal within 60 days. Technical talks will continue for the rest of the week in the Qatari-owned Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock, according to the statement, which was released by the Qatari foreign ministry.

They also agreed on a mechanism to end fighting in Lebanon between US ally Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah, and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the strait, a vital global oil supply route.

The parties agreed to a mechanism to end the fighting in Lebanon and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passages for commercial ships through the contested strait, the statement said.

US Vice President JD Vance said that a first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland had laid a good foundation for reaching a final deal on ending the Middle East war.

Pakistan, he said, would continue to play an honest and sincere role in promoting dialogue and diplomacy aimed at achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution.

PM Shehbaz Sharif commended the leadership of both the United States and Iran for their continued commitment to constructive engagement.

He also thanked friendly and brotherly countries for their support in advancing what he described as a historic diplomatic process.

The prime minister expressed special gratitude to Qatar for its critical role in creating conditions that enabled the negotiations to move forward.

He also thanked the Swiss government for facilitating and hosting the talks.