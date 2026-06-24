North Korea's Kim unveils plans for 10,000-tonne warships, nuclear navy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the commissioning ceremony of the new multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at Nampho port, North Korea, June 23, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.— Reuters

North Korea will equip its navy with nuclear weapons and build larger warships, leader Kim Jong Un said according to state media Wednesday, as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a military expansion.

The hermetic nation is under multiple sets of sanctions over a nuclear programme its leaders have vowed to pursue as an essential deterrent to the United States and South Korea.

Kim made his remarks at the commissioning of the Choe Hyon — one of two 5,000-tonne class warships launched last year — in the port city of Nampho on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The new multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon during its commissioning ceremony at Nampho port, North Korea, June 23, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.— Reuters

"The programme of equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons is following its planned course unerringly," Kim reportedly told the ceremony.

"This is a strategic course of crucial importance as it will make it possible to keep the nuclear force of our state ready for multifaceted and efficient operation," he said.

North Korea previously said the Choe Hyon is equipped with the "most powerful weapons", and Kim oversaw a cruise missile test from the vessel in April.

"Following the Choe Hyon, we will soon commission destroyer Kang Kon for operations. After that we will launch 10,000-ton strategic warships one after another," Kim said according to a KCNA report released in English.

He added the North aimed to "build every year two surface ships, whose class is higher than the Choe Hyon" including one 10,000-tonne cruiser.

A 10,000-tonne class naval ship such as the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer of which the US Navy has dozens or South Korea's Sejong the Great-class at full load — is typically 150-170 metres (about 492-557 feet) long, roughly the size of 1.5 football pitches, and weighs as much as several thousand cars.

The South Korean navy runs more than 10 ships over 5,000 tonnes compared to the North's two.

"The 10,000-tonne mark will carry symbolism for the North," said military studies professor Choi Gi-il at Sangji University.

"A ship of that size will indicate Pyongyang's determination not to fall further behind the maritime power of Seoul," he told AFP.

Pyongyang has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state since a 2019 summit between Kim and US counterpart Donald Trump in Hanoi collapsed over the scope of denuclearisation and sanctions relief.

North Korea remains technically at war with the South because the neighbours' 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Deterrence

Photos released by KCNA showed Kim saluting the Choe Hyon flanked by senior officials and delivering a speech aboard the newly commissioned vessel.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un salutes during the commissioning ceremony of the new multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at Nampho port, North Korea, June 23, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.— Reuters

Lim Eul-chul, a North Korea expert at Kyungnam University, said the move was primarily aimed at sending a message to the United States — South Korea's main security ally.

"The key point is that North Korea sees these weapons as part of an effort to more effectively deter or impede US military intervention on the Korean Peninsula in the event of a conflict," he told AFP.

Sailors salute during the commissioning ceremony of the new multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at Nampho port, North Korea, June 23, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.— Reuters

"If the North deploys ship-launched cruise missiles armed with tactical nuclear warheads, it would significantly increase the burden on South Korean and US militaries and drive up the costs of defence and deterrence," he added.

The announcement came days after Kim used a key ruling party meeting to pledge faster military modernisation, accusing South Korea and the United States of pushing the Korean Peninsula "to the brink of a nuclear war".

Washington stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to bolter Seoul's defences against military threats from Pyongyang.