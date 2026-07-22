Mamdani says New York can't arrest 'war criminal' Netanyahu on ICC warrant

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an unknown location, in this still image taken from handout video released July 21, 2026. — Reuters

Mamdani calls on federal officials to step in and execute warrant.

Calls Netanyahu architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians.

Says NYC does not have legal authority to enforce ICC warrant.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday said his office does not have the authority to carry out the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and called on US federal officials to step in.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people,” Mamdani said in a brief video message posted to social media.

"My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here," he noted.

"It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant."

The Hague-based International Criminal Court said in 2024 that it had reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu was responsible for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel's offensive in Gaza following the brutal October 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas.

US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed the Israeli Prime Minister would not face arrest if he attended September's United Nations General Assembly summit in New York.

In the video, Mamdani said "anyone — with their eyes, with their heart, with their conscience — should recognise the devastation he has wrought and understand that he belongs before a court of law, as I've said.

"I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes, as I do for anyone else charged by the ICC," he added.

Netanyahu's office has dismissed Mamdani's stance and said the ICC is a kangaroo court.