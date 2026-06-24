Caroline Peaty sends best wishes to Holly Ramsay, Adam Peaty after pregnancy news

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 27, 2025, at the historic Bath Abbey

Caroline Peaty, mother of Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, sent her son best wishes after learning that he and his wife, Holly Ramsay, are expecting a baby.

Adam's estranged mum, Caroline, reportedly received the news through a 'brief and formal text.'

A source revealed Caroline's response: "I am happy for them. News of a new baby is always welcome".

Yet the insider suggests the family divide has become "beyond healing".

An insider disclosed to the Mail how the disconnected family discovered the revelation: "Caroline was on holiday. She received a very formal text. We don't want to divulge the content but it was brief and to the point. It was sent as Holly posted the news on Instagram. There was no happy gathering, no phone call just a brief mobile message."

The couple shared their joyful announcement only days ago.

In a sweet post shared by the 26-year-old influencer, they revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in December.

The baby will also be the first grandchild of celebrity chef Gordon and his wife, Tana.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 27, 2025, at the historic Bath Abbey, followed by a reception at Kin House in the countryside.

However, Adam has reportedly been involved in a feud with his estranged family.

It was revealed in November that he had banned his mother, Caroline, and father, Mark, from attending his wedding to Holly in December.