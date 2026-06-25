CDF Munir, Libyan military commander vow enhanced defence ties

Libyan Arab Armed Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar (left) calls on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at GHQ, Rawalpindi, June 24, 2026. — ISPR

CDF Munir, Lt Gen Haftar discuss regional security dynamics: ISPR.

CDF Munir highlights Pakistan Army's commitment to stability: ISPR.

Guard of honour presented to Libyan deputy army chief: ISPR.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Libya's deputy army chief on Wednesday stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral defence ties and expanding cooperation in military training and security, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The two military leaders exchanged these views during a meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi after Libyan Arab Armed Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar called on Field Marshal Munir, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

Upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, defence cooperation and avenues for enhanced military-to-military collaboration were discussed," the ISPR said.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral defence ties and expanding cooperation in areas of professional military training and security, it added.

Field Marshal Munir highlighted the Pakistan Army's commitment to promoting peace, stability and constructive engagement with friendly countries.

Lieutenant General Haftar praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their contributions towards regional peace and security.

The meeting comes more than four months after Lieutenant General Haftar visited Pakistan alongside Libyan Arab Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar.

In their meeting with CDF Munir on February 6, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on security dynamics in their respective regions and professional cooperation during the meeting.

The discussion underscored the importance of continued engagement and collaboration between the armed forces of Pakistan and Libya, the ISPR said at the time.