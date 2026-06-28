World Affairs Council of Boston hosts NY Governor Hochul for private roundtable

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (Left) at an event organised World Affairs Council of Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, June 22, 2026. — WorldBoston

BOSTON: The World Affairs Council of Boston convened a private luncheon on June 22 in Boston, welcoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul and a delegation of Democratic Party leadership, diplomats, and civic leaders for dialogue on regional collaboration and global affairs.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (Left) at an event organised World Affairs Council of Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, June 22, 2026. — WorldBoston

The off-the-record roundtable brought together voices from government, diplomacy, and the private sector to discuss cross-state economic ties, national security, and civic engagement across the Northeast.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (centre) at an event organised World Affairs Council of Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, June 22, 2026. — WorldBoston

The event was hosted by World Affairs Council of Boston Director Shahid Ahmed Khan and was attended by former US Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Amb. Alan Solomont, LTG Chris Gabrielli, Sarah Sibley, President of World Boston, Joe Haynes, CEO of World Boston, Gilbert Winn, Peter Teng, Ping Chen, Manzar and Mehreen Khudadad, and Hadiya Ahmed.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (Left) at an event organised World Affairs Council of Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, June 22, 2026. — WorldBoston

"Governor Hochul's visit underscores the importance of partnership between New York and Massachusetts on the challenges we share, from economic growth to global security," said Shahid Ahmed Khan. "Boston is a natural place for these conversations to happen."