Ruby Rose shares health update after accident leaves her hospitalised

The Australian actress and model has been in and out of the hospital throughout her life

Ruby Rose’s summer has taken a painful turn as she faces weeks of recovery following an accident.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Orange is the New Black actress revealed she is recovering from multiple broken ribs after a freak accident at her home swimming pool landed her in the hospital.

The 40-year-old Australian actress and model posted a video of the incident on Threads, showing the moment she lost her footing while walking along the edge of her pool. Holding what appeared to be a hose, Rose slipped, slammed into a nearby wall and fell backward into the water before swimming away clutching her chest.

“Please come and take me out. I brought this upon myself,” she captioned the clip. “...Landed perfectly on the right side of my ribs. Breaking the bottom two," Rose wrote, adding that she has been using a breathing machine during her recovery.

According to Nine News, Rose was taken to the hospital after the accident, and her recovery is expected to take “many weeks.”

The accident also reminded Rose of another painful injury. Reflecting on breaking her rib and neck while filming Batwoman in 2019, she wrote, “I'm sorry, but what in the f***ing dissociation and self-abandonment did I do to return to work on Batwoman the day after breaking my rib and neck?”

In fact, Rose has been in and out of the hospital throughout her life, as she reveals the new docuseries, The Hospital: In the Deep End, honouring emergency responders and healthcare workers.