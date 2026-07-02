Louis Partridge reignites Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo feud with new shade

Louis Partridge takes a jab at Taylor Swift in new interview

Louis Partridge fuelled the flames of longstanding drama between Taylor Swift and his now-ex girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo, in a new interview during the press tour of his movie, Enola Holmes.

The 23-year-old actor took a quiz testing his knowledge about music with co-star Millie Bobby Brown, and one of the songs they had to guess was Swift’s latest release, I Knew It, I Knew You.

Brown, who is famously a Swiftie, quickly guessed the song, while the House of Guinness star jokingly said, “I did not know it, and I did not know you. Fortunately.”

Partridge’s comment did rounds on the internet, as social media users claimed that “Olivia told him everything” about the alleged drama between the Grammy winner and Rodrigo.

However, the Stranger Things actress quickly said, “we love you Taylor” which fans argued was “damage control.”

As the video went viral on X, users reacted in the comments, writing, “I'm crying at Millie carrying this movie promo cause she quickly went ‘we love u Taylor’ to not get caught on a scandal.”

Another added, “Well this makes sense he used to date olivia lmao it that's the reason that would be funny,” and “He knows what Taylor did with Olivia, sensible,” agreed a third.

While a Swiftie chimed in, “If she doesn't get back to him i will.”