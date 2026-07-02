The 16-year-old daughter of boxer Tyson Fury and mother Paris Fury

Nothing could be more heartwarming than having a supportive partner and Venezuela Fury is lucky to have one.

The 16-year-old daughter of boxer Tyson Fury and mother Paris Fury tied the knot with Noah Price,19, last month in a lavish Isle of Man.

The couple have since moved into a static caravan to begin their married life together after enjoying a lavish honeymoon in Marbella.

Noah has now shared his concern over his wife’s insecurities about her appearance, revealing that Venezuela said 'she felt fat and white' without wearing her trademark dark fake tan on.

He said to the camera: 'Venezuela was going on to me last night that she's fat, she's white. Can someone tell me where this person has fat?

'I can see a six pack coming, she doesn't believe me. Am I lying? Is she fat? I'm not trying to confidence boost her or anything. There's no fat on you.'

Venezuela visibly moved by her husband's reassuring comments about her appearance.

Last week, the newlyweds appeared on This Morning, where Noah reflected on seeing his bride on their wedding day.

He said: 'It was emotional. She looked beautiful. It gives you a warm feeling inside your heart.'

It comes after the couple opened up about their plans to have children in the future, despite facing criticism or marrying at a young age.