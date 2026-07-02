Chloe Bailey shares wildest story of her cheating ex

Chloe Bailey gets candid about betrayal and her unexpected reaction

Chloe Bailey isn't sugarcoating how she handled one of the biggest relationship betrayals of her life—and her confession came with a twist.

Appearing on the July 1 episode of Call Her Daddy, the singer revealed she pieced together an ex's alleged infidelity through fan messages, tips sent to her godmother and clues left behind at home.

One discovery stood out: an eyelash extension she knew wasn't hers.

Instead of confronting her partner on the spot, Bailey snapped a photo and texted her godmother.

"I kept it internal, and I took a picture of it, and I texted my godmom," she said. "She's like my voice of reason."

Her sister, Halle Bailey? That's a different story.

"She will have me crash out," Chloe joked.

Despite knowing something was wrong, Bailey admitted she hit pause on the confrontation for one very relatable reason.

"I peeped it and I kept it quiet till the next morning, and then I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new," she recalled. "I still wanted my night of cuddles."

Then came the punchline.

"I'm that toxic."

When she finally brought it up the next day, Bailey said her ex denied cheating.

The conversation also touched on revenge. Asked whether she'd ever acted on lyrics about cheating back, Bailey replied, "Depends on what your definition of cheating is. My definition is like, I'll just start responding to people I never responded [to]."

Away from relationship drama, Bailey recently celebrated her sister Halle's latest film, saying, "Sis and I, we started doing everything together, so we're each other's safety blanket... It's so fun to see how we're both doing our thing and killing it equally."