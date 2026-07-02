Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's honeymoon details revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in summer of 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding has dominated headlines—but according to a new report, the biggest mystery begins after the vows.

While fans continue to speculate about the ceremony itself, several reports suggested that the couple has allegedly made their honeymoon plans even harder to crack.

“The honeymoon is locked down tighter than the wedding,” a well-placed insider told Rob Shutter. “Taylor and Travis don’t want anyone knowing where they’ll be or when. They’ve told almost no one.”

According to the report, the pair is planning a lavish three-week getaway that could include stops across the Caribbean before heading to some of Europe's most exclusive destinations, including Lake Como, the French Riviera, Croatia and Greece.

“It’s the ultimate bucket-list honeymoon,” another source claimed. “Every stop has been chosen for luxury, privacy, and unforgettable experiences. The schedule is flexible, and they’re prepared to change plans at a moment’s notice if they feel they’re attracting too much attention.”

The reported secrecy, insiders say, is less about hiding and more about carving out uninterrupted time together after years of living under the spotlight.

“Taylor has lived her life in public for nearly two decades,” another insider added. “She wants this trip to belong to just the two of them.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the report or publicly discussed honeymoon plans. Until they do, fans are left wondering whether the couple's first adventure as newlyweds will remain their best-kept secret—or eventually become another chapter in their ever-growing love story.