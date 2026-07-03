Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce giving spree grabs attention amid wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put charity first before wedding

While headlines continue to swirl around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding, it's a reported act of generosity that's stealing the spotlight.

According to reports, the couple has donated a combined $26 million to 20 local and national charities in the days leading up to their expected celebration. Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the reported donations or wedding plans.

The gifts reportedly support organizations in places closely tied to the couple, including New York, Kansas City and Rhode Island.

Among the beneficiaries are Food Bank For NYC, City Harvest, Musical Mentors, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Children's Mercy Hospital, Feeding America, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The amount each organization received has not been disclosed.

The charitable move mirrors Swift's past donations to food banks during her Eras Tour and Kelce's long-standing support of youth initiatives through his own foundation.

Meanwhile, anticipation continues to build around the pair's reported New York wedding. Multiple outlets have reported that Madison Square Garden has been transformed for the event, with elaborate staging and large crews spotted entering the venue.

“This is going to be an absolute, spectacular blowout,” People editor-in-chief Charlotte Triggs said. “According to a source, it doesn't look at all the same inside. They've completely transformed it.”

Whether the wedding rumors prove true or not, one thing is already making headlines: before any reported celebration begins, Swift and Kelce are said to have made giving back their biggest pre-wedding statement.