Katie Price says Victoria Beckham drove a wedge between her and Dane Bowers

Katie Price has once again brought her feud with Victoria Beckham back into the spotlight as she recalled the moment she was banned from visiting Dane Bowers.

For all those unaware of the infamous feud, Katie was in a relationship with Another Level singer Dane Bowers at the time.

Dane, 46, had collaborated with Victoria on the 2000 track, Out of Your Mind by True Steppers, and the pair embarked on a promotional campaign, leaving Katie feeling sidelined.

The star later confronted her then-boyfriend about the situation.

Now, more than two decades later, Katie has revisited the feud and revealed how Dane's collaboration with Victoria created tension between the couple, ultimately leading to the end of their two-year relationship, in her new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

In the first episode of the series – which premieres on Wednesday, July 8 – Katie calls Dane the “love of her life” and talks about how amazing their relationship was – up until the point he teamed up with Victoria.

Katie says: “The relationship sort of changed, as if he [had] something better and I was a nothing because it’s now Victoria, and Victoria and Victoria.”

Katie explained that she was deeply upset by Dane's change in behaviour after he began working with Victoria.

She continued: “He had this job to do, and I was always allowed to go with him, but on this trip, I wasn’t allowed and I didn’t understand why I wasn’t allowed.

“I started thinking ‘what just because you’re with Victoria now, what is wrong with me going with you?’

Katie also revealed that she was later offered the opportunity to pose for a calendar, which she accepted despite Dane’s reservations.

She explained that Dane had been unhappy about her posing topless, so she had begun covering up more during her glamour shoots.

However, she was offered the chance to do the calendar, she couldn’t turn it down.